15 Apr 2022

BMW clocked at over 200km/h on motorway escapes driving ban

BMW clocked at 204 km/h on busy Limerick motorway

The detection was made on the M20 at Barnakyle, Patrickswell | FILE PICTURE/Adrian Butler

Reporter:

David Hurley

15 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

david.hurley@limerickleader.ie

A YOUNG man who was caught driving at more than 200km/h has avoided a disqualification.

Eoin McCarthy, aged 20, of Corderry, Galbally pleaded guilty, at Newcastle West Court, to careless driving on the M20 motorway at Barnakyle, Patrickswell on May 8, 2021.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican was told when Garda Dermot Hallett was operating a speed checkpoint at 8.50pm he detected a BMW 520 travelling at 204km/h.

Inspector Liam Wallace said road conditions were dry at the time and that there was no other traffic.

Solicitor Rossa McMahon accepted the high speed “created a difficulty” for his client who has no previous convictions.

While no explanation was given to Garda Hallett on the night, he said Mr McCarthy suffers from a medical condition “which explains what was happening.”

While letters from a doctor were submitted to the court to support the submission, the contents were not read out publicly and Mr McMahon said a passenger who was in the BMW with his client was not aware of his condition.

“He is putting himself at the mercy of the court,” he said adding his client was “very eager, if possible, to avoid a disqualification”.

Judge Coolican was told the defendant has just finished an apprenticeship with a multi-national company in Limerick city and he is “eager to start a career”.

Having read the contents of the letter, she said she would not impose a driving ban.

Mr McCarthy was fined €500 and he will receive penalty points.

