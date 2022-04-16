Young Offaly man competes in World Skills Ireland Final

Laois and Offaly Education and Training Board (LOETB) apprentice Reece Seery recently competed in the final of the World Skills Ireland, National Competition, for Mechanical Automotive Maintenance Fitter (MAMF)/ Industrial Mechanics skill area.

Reece from just outside Geashill was nominated by his instructors, based on his performance and skills demonstration, when attending his first off the job phase at Kerry College.

During the enduring 12-18 hour competition Reece and other leading skills and tradespeople competed for the prestigious National Champion title. Reece, who finished second overall, was narrowly beaten by Tom Crowley who was announced as the World Skills Ireland MAMF/Industrial Mechanics 2021 National Champion.

PICTURED: Reece Seery at work

"I was nominated by my phase 2 lecturer. The competition was tough and pushed us to our best and I will compete again in the RDS in September this year. Overall it was a great experience and I picked up some new skills along the way. "

World Skills Ireland is a partnership between enterprise, industry, education, training and government that raises the profile and recognition of skills and apprenticeships and prepares the talent of today for the careers of the future.

Over three action-packed days, World Skills Ireland facilitate an atmosphere of experimentation and discovery through competitions, interactive events and demonstrations. World Skills Ireland describe the event as one that will inspire the next generation of skilled young people to follow their passions, interests and talents for the securement of their own future, and of Ireland’s.

In Ireland, there are over 62 national apprenticeship programmes currently available in many different industries including international finance, construction, engineering, healthcare, biopharma, insurance, hospitality and more. For information about the range of SOLAS apprenticeship options, visit www.apprenticeship.ie or contact LOETB Apprenticeship Services www.loetb.ie/apprenticeships