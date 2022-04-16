Offaly GAA club pay tribute after death of former player
Ballyfore GAA in Offaly has paid tribute after the sad passing of one of its former players.
In a short statement, the club said: "It is with a heavy heart that we learnt of the sad passing of Noel Flanagan last night.
"Noel was a former Ballyfore player and one of our number 1 supporters.
"He will be fondly remembered by all in Ballyfore and farther afield.
"We express our deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Flanagan family, especially Noel's sisters Mary and Betty, and to all the Kelly and Pilkington families too.
"You are all in our thoughts and prayers. May Noel's gentle soul Rest in Peace."
