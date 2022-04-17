Big extension and other works planned at large school in Tullamore

Extension planned at Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore
A MAJOR extension is being planned at Colaiste Choilm in Tullamore.
The school's board of management is seeking planning permission for a three-storey 2,050 sq m development which will expand the student capacity from 620 to 750.
The extension will have general classrooms, specialist rooms, and accommodation for special education needs.
Other work will see the provision of 150 spaces for bicycles and 21 additional parking spaces.
There will also be changes to the pedestrian entrance off Bachelor's Walk to provide access for a fire tender.
An existing external store will be demolished and moved to make way for the development which will also see new footpaths and an external play area being provided, along with landscaping works.
Colaiste Choilm is an all boys second level school which was formerly known as Tullamore CBS.
