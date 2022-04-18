JOBS ALERT: Offaly hotel hosting Recruitment Open Day

Offaly hotel hosting Recruitment Open Day
A busy Offaly hotel is hosting a Recruitment Open Day this week.
The Tullamore Court is holding the event on Tuesday, April 19 from 5pm to 8pm.
The hotel is hiring for a number of positions.
Anyone interested in finding out more can come along on the evening.
