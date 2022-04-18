Councillors extend sympathy to families of two men murdered in Sligo

Councillors at Tullamore Municipal District meeting extended sympathy to the families of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee who were brutally murdered in Sligo
Councillor Neil Feighery sympathised with the families of the two men who died as a result of horrific murders in Sligo, at the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District.
''We were all very troubled to see what had happened. I would like to extend my sympathies to the families, It is a very worrying development and raises all sorts of questions,’’ he added.
Cllr Tony McCormack said he wanted to be associated with Cllr Feighery’s remarks. He described it as ''a terrible crime.'' Continuing he said ''as a council we don’t know the full details, we won’t comment on what it looks like,'' he added.
A 22-year-old man appeared in Sligo District Court last week charged with the murder of Aidan Moffitt and Michael Snee.
Yousef Palani was also charged with assault in Sligo. He was remanded in custody to appear at Sligo District Court on April 21.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.