Legendary Offaly hurlers recount the game of their life in brilliant new book
A brilliant new book featuring interviews with 25 Offaly Hurling Legends will launch in Tullamore next week.
Former Tullamore and Midland Tribune journalist Brian Lowry will be launching his new book - 'Offaly Hurling - Game Of My Life' on Friday, April 29 in the Bridge House Hotel at 7.30pm. Many of the players featured in the book will be at the launch and members of the public are invited to attend.
The book features 25 of the greatest Offaly hurlers where they recount the game of their life and the game that they cherish the most in their career.
The book, published by Herobooks, will be on sale in local and national book shops from April 29 and will be available to purchase online also through Amazon in the form of an EBook (€10), paperback (€20) and hardback (€25).
The players featured include Mick Spain, Pat Joe Whelahan, Damien Martin, Liam Currams, Pat Fleury, Padraig Horan, Johnny Flaherty, Pat Delaney, Ger Coughlan, Joachim Kelly, Jim Troy, Mark Corrigan, Brian Whelahan, Johnny Dooley, John Troy, Joe Dooley, Michael Duignan, Daithí Regan, Kevin Kinahan, Johnny Pilkington, Kevin Martin, Shane Dooley, Brian Carroll, Rory Hanniffy and Michaela Morkan.
