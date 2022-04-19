Search

19 Apr 2022

Calls for new pedestrian bridge across the canal in Tullamore over safety concerns

Calls for new pedestrian bridge across the canal in Offaly

Calls for new pedestrian bridge across the canal in Tullamore over safety concerns

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

19 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

Calls have been made for a new pedestrian bridge across the canal in Tullamore due to safety concerns

Councillor Ken Smollen has called for a new pedestrian bridge across the grand canal beside the Whitehall Bridge.

Speaking at the monthly meeting of Tullamore Municipal District he said a large number of secondary school children and walkers cross the Whitehall Bridge and it is ''extremely dangerous.''

Cllr Smollen said consideration should also be given to providing a pedestrian crossing from the Daingean Road car park to the Sacred Heart School.

Responding, the Director of Services Tom Shanahan said money for these types of projects normally come from the Active Travel funds.

Cllr Smollen said he will bring forward the motion in the future when discussing Active Travel.

Councillor Neil Feighery also sought a pedestrian crossing for Church Avenue in Tullamore.

He commented that children coming from the Charleville School and crossing to the Charleville centre have to walk across a particularly ''wide thoroughfare''.

Senior Executive Engineer John Connelly said he will look into both suggestions.

