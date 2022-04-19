Famous Offaly GAA fan rocks up in New York for Connacht championship game

Mick McDonagh takes in Sligo v New York in Gaelic Park, New York over the weekend PIC: Sportsfile
Offaly and GAA superfan Mick McDonagh was a very long way from home over the weekend as he attended the New York v Sligo game in New York.
The Connacht Championship clash was played in Gaelic Park on Easter Sunday with Sligo prevailing on a 1-16 to 0-15 scoreline.
Mick's trip stateside shows his commitment as one of Ireland's top GAA fans.
He is regularly spotted pacing behind the goals alone at Offaly matches in O'Connor Park and around the country, often hitching lifts across all four provinces.
Sportsfile was in New York on Sunday to capture a picture of Mick in his element on the hill overlooking the pitch.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.