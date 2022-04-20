Green light for new houses on Main Street in Offaly town
Offaly County Council has given the green light for new houses to be built on Main Street in an Offaly town.
Mark Feely sought permission for the development in Daingean from Offaly County Council.
The plans involve the demolition of the existing 'structurally unsafe' dwelling at the front of the site to be replaced by two, four bedroom dwelling units to match existing houses on the site.
Offaly County Council granted permission with 13 conditions attached.
Among the conditions are stipulations for the colour of slates to be used, design of windows and that all electrical, phone and television cables will be laid underground.
The developer will also have to pay a development contribution of €4,010 to Offaly County Council
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.