21 Apr 2022

Offaly Culinary Arts student wins award at IFEX Belfast

Luke Ryan, from Birr, was awarded two certificates of merit at IFEX for his samurai sword sculpture. Luke is pictured with TUS Athlone culinary arts lecturer Kevin Ward. Photograph: Daire Taylor.

21 Apr 2022 12:33 PM

CULINARY arts students at TUS Athlone have swept the board at this year's IFEX competition in Belfast for their edible art sculptures, crafted entirely from chocolate.

Luke Ryan from Birr, a Higher Certificate in Culinary Arts student at TUS Athlone, also received two awards for his creative samurai sword sculpture at the IFEX in what was his first time entering a culinary competition.

Chelsea Devine, a third-year student from Elphin, Co. Roscommon, was awarded a gold medal in the IFEX ‘Decorative Exhibit’ category for creating a three-foot edible lighthouse sculpture.

Clohda Coyne, also a third-year BA in Culinary Arts student at TUS Athlone, was awarded a silver medal for a chocolate sculpture of a ship's cannon.

“It was a fantastic opportunity to meet chefs full with passion and devotion. I feel proud of my certificates of merit, and I am incredibly appreciative of the guidance that was given to me from the lecturers and hope to take home the gold next time,” he said.

Kevin Ward, a culinary arts lecturer at TUS Athlone and himself an award-winning chocolatier, congratulated the trio, stressing the level of work they put in to compete at an international level and win.

“Our students have represented the university with distinction and have demonstrated what can be achieved with perseverance and practice,” he said, adding, “It has been a pleasure for me and a great learning experience for the students, but overall, it has been a lot of fun.”

Head of Department Dr Anthony Johnston also congratulated the students on their great achievement, noting that it was a team effort supported by lecturers, technicians and support staff and friends and family.

The edible chocolate sculptures were judged on various criteria including originality, level of difficulty and quality of workmanship.

All pieces will go on display in the Department of Hospitality, Tourism and Leisure lobby, TUS Athlone, in the coming days.

IFEX 2022 is Northern Ireland’s longest-standing foodservice and hospitality trade exhibition and attracts exhibitors from all over the UK and Ireland.

