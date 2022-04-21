Woman in court in Tullamore couldn't afford to pay for motor tax on Jaguar car
A woman who drove without tax was stopped by Garda Kieran Fitzpatrick on the N52 at Arden, Tullamore.
Brigid Nevin 82, Ardilaun Heights, Mullingar, was driving without tax. She failed to pay the fixed charge notice, Tullamore District Court was told at a recent sitting.
Garda Fitzpatrick described the car driven by the defendant as a Jag two litre. He said the tax would be in excess of €300.
Ms Nevin had 23 previous convictions, four for driving with no tax.
Her solicitor Donal Farrelly said Ms Nevin couldn’t afford to tax her car. He said she had six children. The car has since been disposed of.
Judge Patricia Cronin said that on the evidence and the previous convictions she was fining the defendant €300.
