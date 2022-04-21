Search

21 Apr 2022

Who is the best volunteer in Offaly? You could put them up for an award

Justin Kelly

21 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

news@offalyexpress.ie

Offaly County Council will host a Volunteer Awards Event during Volunteer Week in May 2022 to acknowledge the contribution of voluntary groups across the county in response to the pandemic.

This will be one of a number of events organised by Local Authorities and Volunteer Centres across the country during volunteer week. The Cathaoirleach of Offaly County Council, Cllr Declan Harvey and Chief Executive Anna Marie Delaney will attend the event which will also feature an address by video link by Minister Joe O’Brien, Minister of State in the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Offaly Volunteer Centre 'awestruck' by support for its Ukrainian Hub

Cathaoirleach Harvey believes that small actions result in big impacts and added, “if you would like to nominate a voluntary group for acknowledgement on the night, details are available on the Offaly.ie website and on our social media platforms. Nominations are invited for groups who assisted older people, youth, minority groups, people with disabilities or others during the pandemic.”

An independent judging panel will decide the winners and runners up in each category, and bursaries will be presented to the category winners on the awards night. 

The closing date for nominations for the Offaly County Council Volunteer Event is May 4, 2022 at 4pm. Nominations can be made by way of a short online form which is available under ‘Community & Culture’ section on the Council’s website www.offaly.ie

News

