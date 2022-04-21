Offaly man charged with dishonestly inducing insurance company to make a payment
SGT James O’Sullivan said the DPP needed more time for preparation of the book of evidence in the case of a man charged with dishonestly inducing Aviva insurance company to make a payment following a report of a traffic accident on April 2 2019 with intention of making gain for himself.
Con Foley (64) Apartment 2, 34, Main Street, Birr, is charged with the offence which is alleged to have occurred on Main Street, Birr.
Judge Patricia Cronin, at a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court, said she understood he had been waiting four years but said this was only his second time to appear in court. The case was put back to April 22 for service of the book of evidence.
