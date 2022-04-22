Lane in Tullamore set to close for three days for construction works next week

Lane in Tullamore set to close for two days for construction works
A lane in Tullamore is set to close for three days next due to construction works.
Durrow Lane will close from the junction with Offaly Street to the junction with Columcille Street from Wednesday, April 27 to Friday, April 29.
Traffic will be diverted via Bury Quay, Offaly Street and Columcille Street.
Offaly County Council says it regrets any inconvenience caused.
