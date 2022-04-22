'She was a happy little girl' - Offaly girl whose life was cut short to be remembered at event

A happy little girl whose life was cut short, fought hard to be born, but sadly lost her battle and died last November.

Caoimhe Molloy from Tullamore was diagnosed with a chronic lung disease and struggled for most of her brief life. Her father and mother Damien and Claudia Molloy will always be grateful to the Jack and Jill nurses who took care of Caoimhe and they have so far raised €8,250 for the Foundation after they undertook 10 days of walking in memory of Caoimhe.

They are now organising a golf classic for the same charity. Here Damien tells Caoimhe’s story.

"Before Caoimhe and her twin sister Saoirse were born, we were told week after week the girls would not survive. They fought hard to be here, defied all odds and were born in Holles Street Maternity Hospital on the 10th of December 2018 two months premature. Saoirse weighed 1.85kg and Caoimhe weighed 810 grams less than a bag of sugar,’’ said Damien.

Saoirse was discharged from hospital on December 30 while Caoimhe remained in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit until February 4 2019. She was then transferred to Mullingar Regional Hospital and remained there in the care of the Special Care Baby Unit until May 21. She was one of the babies to remain the longest at the baby unit.

"'The staff of the Mullingar baby unit were incredible people, we owe them so much. At this point, this is where Jack & Jill came into our lives," explained Damien.

"Caoimhe's life expectancy wasn’t going to be long and as she was prone to all types of infections. She was on oxygen all of the time but there were times we could remove it to see her beautiful little face. She was also on a number of medicines morning and night. She was a happy little girl and her twin sister Saoirse misses her so much.

"We knew anytime a nurse looked after Caoimhe whether it was night or day time she would be well minded and always got her medications as needed. Our Jack and Jill nurses provided not only excellent care for Caoimhe but to us also. Providing support and advice along the way. For the chats and laughs they had with Caoimhe, we will be eternally grateful," added Damien.

Caoimhe was diagnosed with chronic lung disease, bilateral schizencephaly, oral aversion, microcephaly, reflux, and was visually impaired. Even with all these bumps in the road, Caoimhe didn’t let this stop her. She was the most bubbly, happy little girl through all her difficulties, ''Damien recalled.

On October 27 2021, Caoimhe was admitted to Mullingar hospital and was diagnosed with the RSV virus which developed into pneumonia and she was unable to fight it. Caoimhe sadly passed away on the morning of November 2 in her mammy and daddy’s arms with Jack and Jill nurse Margaret Kelly present.

Damien is hoping to raise as much as possible with a Golf Classic which takes place on Friday May 13. The money will go to help many families under the wing of Jack and Jill. For more information contact 0579355999.

If anyone that would like to donate, here are the bank account details or alternatively donate directly to Jack and Jill children's foundation.

IBAN: IE44 BOFI 9019 0942 9670 17

BIC: BOFIIE2D