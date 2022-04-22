PICTURE GALLERY: Great turn out as Offaly GAA Club name ground in memory of iconic local family

There was a great turn out last weekend as Durrow GAA Club renamed in memory of the McDermott's. The grounds will be known as Pairc MacDiarmada for five years to honour the memory of five brothers, who graced the fields for the club in the 1940s and 1950s: Mick, who died young after an accident, Jim, Patsy, Brendan and John McDermott.
CLICK NEXT OR TAP THE PICTURE TO GO THROUGH THE GALLERY OF PICTURES
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.