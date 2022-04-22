Gardai seize large quantity of drugs after raid on cannabis factory near Offaly border
Gardaí appear to have have nipped a cannabis factory in the midlands in the bud.
Gardaí say that as part of Operation Tara, guards attached to Mullingar and the Divisional Drugs Unit seized cannabis in excess of €200,000, following a search in Tyrellspass, Westmeath near the Offaly border on Thursday, April 21.
A statement outlined some details.
"The search of a shed off Main Street in Tyrellspass was conducted at approximately 6.30pm. Cannabis herb estimated to be worth €€206,400 was recovered as well as tools and mobile phones. A car at this location was also seized," said the Garda statment.
While, the drugs will now be sent for further analysis, pictures published by gardaí show the plants in the early stages of growth.
Gardaí added that no arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing.
