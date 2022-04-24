Search

24 Apr 2022

Plans to turn former pub in Offaly into townhouses given the go ahead

Reporter:

Reporter

24 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

Offaly County Council has given the green light for plans to turn a former pub in Offaly into townhouses.

Aidan Leonard sought permission from the local authority for the change of use of an existing dwelling and public house on Main Street in Kilcormac to provide for two, two-bedroom townhouses. The property is located at the junction of Main Street and the Broughal Road. 

The works will see modifications to the front and rear facades with individual private open space and rear gated access. 

Offaly County Council granted permission for the development with ten conditions attached.

Included in the conditions are stipulations about the external finish, slates and tiles to be used, design of window frames and bathroom windows. A Development Contribution Scheme of €1,686.20 will also have to be paid prior to the commencement of the development.

