Offaly students awarded Entrance Scholarships for UCD

David Maher and Aideen Cooper with Principal Mr John Kennedy
Two past pupils of an Offaly school have been awarded Entrance Scholarships for UCD.
Past pupils of St Brendan's Secondary School in Birr, David Maher and Aideen Cooper who are both from Kinnitty Parish, are studying Agricultural Science after being awarded UCD Entrance Scholarships.
The school says it is proud of their achievements and wished them success in their studies.
