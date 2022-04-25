Search

25 Apr 2022

Tenders sought to provide interior work on new Tullamore Community Arts Centre

Tenders sought to provide interior work on new Tullamore Community Arts Centre

The design for the new Tullamore Community Arts Centre

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

25 Apr 2022 6:33 PM

Offaly County Council is seeking tenders for the supply of lighting and sound equipment at the Tullamore Community Arts Centre on High Street in Tullamore.

The job will include the installation of theatre lighting, sound, projection and production equipment supply and fitting as well as the fitting of curtains, drapes, tracks and film projection equipment including cinematographic film.

The deadline for those interested is May 4. Recently the council advertised for an Artistic Director for the centre.

The Arts Centre is due open this summer and will have a 250 seat theatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as a coffee shop and theatre bar.

 The projected cost of the theatre is €5.2 million In 2020 Offaly County Council entered into an agreement with the Department of Culture for the provision of €2 million towards the building, which involves the refurbishment of the former Kilroy's store. Another €200,000 is coming from the Government under an urban regeneration fund.

In 2019 the council agreed a €2.5 million loan for the project over 20 years. In November 2021 the council was told that €150,000 was being provided to cover part of that loan repayment.

A recent county council meeting was told that the Arts centre board of directors has to raise €500,000 for the project.

Speaking at the same meeting Councillor Danny Owens referred to a tour of the facility saying: “Like the other councillors I was taken aback by the vastness inside. It will be a whole new revelation for the town. It will be very good for business in the town. I can't wait to see it open.”

The Kilroy's store was bought for €405,000 by the council.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media