Tenders sought to provide interior work on new Tullamore Community Arts Centre

Offaly County Council is seeking tenders for the supply of lighting and sound equipment at the Tullamore Community Arts Centre on High Street in Tullamore.

The job will include the installation of theatre lighting, sound, projection and production equipment supply and fitting as well as the fitting of curtains, drapes, tracks and film projection equipment including cinematographic film.

The deadline for those interested is May 4. Recently the council advertised for an Artistic Director for the centre.

The Arts Centre is due open this summer and will have a 250 seat theatre, gallery spaces, workshops as well as a coffee shop and theatre bar.

The projected cost of the theatre is €5.2 million In 2020 Offaly County Council entered into an agreement with the Department of Culture for the provision of €2 million towards the building, which involves the refurbishment of the former Kilroy's store. Another €200,000 is coming from the Government under an urban regeneration fund.

In 2019 the council agreed a €2.5 million loan for the project over 20 years. In November 2021 the council was told that €150,000 was being provided to cover part of that loan repayment.

A recent county council meeting was told that the Arts centre board of directors has to raise €500,000 for the project.

Speaking at the same meeting Councillor Danny Owens referred to a tour of the facility saying: “Like the other councillors I was taken aback by the vastness inside. It will be a whole new revelation for the town. It will be very good for business in the town. I can't wait to see it open.”

The Kilroy's store was bought for €405,000 by the council.