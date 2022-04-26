Two men on trial accused of serious Offaly assault

Men go on trial accused of serious Offaly assault
TWO men will go on trial in Tullamore this afternoon (Tuesday, April 26) accused of a serious assault in Edenderry.
A jury of eight men and four women was empanelled on Tuesday morning after Craig Connolly, Kinnefad, Edenderry, pleaded not guilty to a charge of assaulting Keith Dunne, causing him harm, at JKL Street, Edenderry, on June 18, 2020.
Mr Connolly also denies assaulting Mr Dunne, causing him serious harm, and he further pleaded not guilty to possession of a pull saw.
The second accused man, Sean Dillon, St Brigid's Road, Edenderry, is accused of assaulting Mr Dunne, causing him harm and serious harm, by acting in common design or by aiding and abetting Mr Connolly.
He also pleaded not guilty when arraigned before Judge Keenan Johnson at Tullamore Circuit Court.
Kevin White, BL, prosecuting (instructed by Sandra Mahon, Offaly state solicitor), said the trial could last up to eight days.
