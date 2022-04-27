Search

27 Apr 2022

Man denies assault and producing knife during Offaly burglary

Tullamore courthouse

Jury selected for trial of man who denies aggravated burglary in Offaly

Reporter:

Court Reporter

27 Apr 2022 11:33 AM

A MAN will be tried at Tullamore Circuit Court in connection with a burglary and two serious assaults on the same date in Clara.

Dylan Coughlan, aged 21, Armstrong Grove, Clara pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary on September 1, 2019 at Kinclare, Clara, and assaulting John Sheerin at Kinclare, Clara, causing him harm.

Mr Coughlan also denies making threats to kill or cause serious harm to John Sheerin and producing a knife or a shovel, in the course of committing the alleged offences.

Mr Coughlan further denies assaulting Derek Tuite, causing him harm, and producing a bat on the same date at Railway View, Clara.

A jury of six women and six men was sworn in before Judge Keenan Johnson on yesterday (April 26) and Kevin White, BL, prosecuting (instructed by Sandra Mahon, Offaly state solicitor) said they would be required in court again on Tuesday next, May 3.

Mr Coughlan is represented by Colm Smyth, SC, with Patrick O'Sullivan, BL (instructed by Patrick Martin, solicitor).

