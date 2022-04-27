Man denies assault and producing knife during Offaly burglary

Jury selected for trial of man who denies aggravated burglary in Offaly
A MAN will be tried at Tullamore Circuit Court in connection with a burglary and two serious assaults on the same date in Clara.
Dylan Coughlan, aged 21, Armstrong Grove, Clara pleaded not guilty to aggravated burglary on September 1, 2019 at Kinclare, Clara, and assaulting John Sheerin at Kinclare, Clara, causing him harm.
Mr Coughlan also denies making threats to kill or cause serious harm to John Sheerin and producing a knife or a shovel, in the course of committing the alleged offences.
Mr Coughlan further denies assaulting Derek Tuite, causing him harm, and producing a bat on the same date at Railway View, Clara.
A jury of six women and six men was sworn in before Judge Keenan Johnson on yesterday (April 26) and Kevin White, BL, prosecuting (instructed by Sandra Mahon, Offaly state solicitor) said they would be required in court again on Tuesday next, May 3.
Mr Coughlan is represented by Colm Smyth, SC, with Patrick O'Sullivan, BL (instructed by Patrick Martin, solicitor).
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.