27 Apr 2022

Residents living along street in Offaly town 'frustrated' with new footpath

Residents living along Offaly street frustrated with new footpaths

Picture shows steel pillars on the footpath and some of the gullies which are also causing issues in Daingean

Reporter:

Camilla McLoughlin

27 Apr 2022 1:33 PM

SOME residents living along Main Street in Daingean say they are unable to park their cars due to recent work on the footpaths and the installation of steel pillars on the path.

Jackie Dunne says, ''the council decided to do up the path and put pillars up. This leaves it that I now can’t park beside my house. My only options are beside the path blocking traffic going up and down and hope that no one hits my car, or park across the street at someone else's house. The problem is I have two kids that are three and four and one on the way. How do I bring my 3 kids across the road safely?'' asks Jackie. 

Prior to this Jackie parked on the footpath. She says it was wide enough to allow for this and was still accessible for buggies and wheelchair users. 

According to Jackie the council gave no notice that work was about to begin. She says they just put up the pillars with ''no consideration to the families living on the street.''

''What makes it worse is that further up the street there are no pillars and the council has provided access for parking, it’s only us down this end of the town,'' she adds. 

''I have tried talking to councillors and all they are saying is it’s too late to do anything, like I ever had an option. How is this fair?  How can the council just do what they want with no consideration for anybody,'' said Jackie.

Other residents have complained about gullies left in the middle of the footpath which they say makes it hazardous for wheelchair users and those pushing buggies. 

We were unable to make contact with Edenderry Municipal District office for comment.

