Getting dropped in the Dunk Tank for Offaly charities

A BRAVE group of people will submit to an unusual charity event this Thursday night, April 28 in The Phoenix bar, O’Connor Square, Tullamore in aid of Women’s Aid and the local Ukrainian Appeal.

The selection of local political representatives, business people, sports people, educators, volunteers and musicians have all bravely “volunteered” to be ‘dunked’ in a large tank of water.

The event has been organised by the Tullamore & District Rotary Club at the behest of outgoing president Alan Cunningham (one of the victims, sorry, participants) who chose the two nominated charities.

“You could say I had to put my money where my mouth was. When we talked about a fund raising event, I never thought I would end up being in the firing line.

“Our former President Albert Fitzgerald came up with this idea and since I was nominating the charities I had to agree to be involved.

“We in the Rotary Club really appreciate the support of the participants, their sponsors and their friends and family who will be there on the night to see us all getting dunked.

“These are two great causes, both of which are of close to the hearts of the Rotary Club.”

The Dunk Tank contains a seat where the ‘victim’ sits over the water while members of the public pay for a bag of balls which they then throw at a target with the aim of ‘dunking’ the participant. “It’s all good clean fun,” jokes Alan.

The participants in the Dunk Tank Night are: Nora Kavanagh, principal of Scoil Bhride Clara; Cllr Declan Harvey (pictured below), Cathaoirleach Offaly County Council; Anthony Kearns (pictured below), proprietor of Guys Menswear; Damien Kearns, Tullamore Tradfest; Alan Cunningham, Rotary past president; Emely Bailey, footballer; Sarah Kelly, musician; James Hogan, principal Durrow National School; Deirdre Fox, manager Offaly Volunteer Centre; Aisling Feeney, Offaly Camogie.

It is hoped that further funds will be generated on the night through a raffle with great prizes kindly donated by local businesses.