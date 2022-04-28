Man caught with cocaine in hotel in Tullamore

Man caught with cocaine at hotel in Tullamore
A man was caught with cocaine in his possession in Tullamore, last week's Tullamore court sitting was told.
Appearing was Jonathan Sweeney, 62 Caltragh Crescent, Sligo. Mr Sweeney pleaded guilty to being in possession of drugs for his own use at the Tullamore Court Hotel, O'Moore Street, Tullamore on February 14, 2020.
Sgt James O'Sullivan said it was a small quantity of cocaine and the defendant had no previous convictions.
The defending solicitor said Mr Sweeney suffers from depression.
Judge John King adjourned the matter to Wednesday, June 22 and asked for a Probation Report on that date.
