Tullamore woman was 'threatened and slapped', district court told

A TULLAMORE woman told the local district court she was 'threatened and slapped' by another woman, who was a neighbour in the same housing estate

Kelly Power, 28 Cloncollig Estate, Tullamore appeared at last week's sitting of Tullamore District court on a public order issue.

The court was told that this incident was part of “an ongoing issue between these neighbours over a long period of time.”

The court was told that the incident was captured on a smartphone which showed Kelly Power and two of her relatives following the injured party around a street in the estate “ordering her to get back into her house.”

Kelly Power had no previous convictions.

Rebecca Power, 30 Cloncollig Tullamore was also summonsed to the court.

Sgt James O'Sullivan said Rebecca is a sister of Kelly and she followed the woman around the street and the house “shouting abuse at her but there was no physical element. She has no previous convictions.”

Michael Power, 30 Cloncollig, was summonsed as well. Sgt O'Sullivan said it was alleged that Michael threw a plastic bottle at the injured party's house and said to Kelly, “beat her Kelly, beat her, beat her”. There was also no summons for physical assault committed by Michael.

Defending solicitor Aisling Maloney cross-examined the injured party. The injured party told the solicitor that she was in prison last year “for a separate issue.”

“When I came home from prison the neighbours, the Powers, started to give me awful abuse, regularly calling me names.” She said she was “terrified” on the day of the public order incident.

“Since then I have had two suicide attempts because of the stress. I suffer with my mental health and I am on medication. As it stands, I don't feel happy going outside my front door. I would rather be back in prison.”

The injured party said she lives near the Powers.

Ms Maloney said it is alleged that the injured party assaulted one of the Powers. She said the Powers had never been in trouble with the Gardai before this and Kelly had no previous convictions. “The Powers tell me,” said Ms Maloney, “that the injured party is a neighbour from hell.”

A Garda told the court that the injured party called the Gardai down to the estate on a number of different occasions.

CCTV footage of the incident in question was played by one of the Gardai for the Judge. The court heard a lot of roaring and shouting coming from the CCTV footage.

“The Powers are pleading guilty,” stated Ms Maloney. “They fully cooperated with the Guards. They put up their hands and accepted they were wrong. However, this incident didn't come out of nowhere.”

She said Kelly is in her late 30s and Rebecca is in her early 20s. “Before the injured party arrived in the estate the Powers lived very peacefully in the estate, but since she arrived they allege that they have been taunted a number of times by her.

“They fully accept that they were wrong in what they did. This was a moment of temporary madness. They tell me they were pushed over the edge on the day.”

“I hope they are not saying that they were wrong but she was more wrong,” commented Judge John King.

“There is a remarkable lack of insight being displayed here by the Powers and I am tempted to give custodial sentences. I am going to ask for pre-sanction Probation Reports. I want to see some insight and self-reflection here.”

He adjourned the case and asked for Probation Reports regarding each defendant.