Consultants sought to develop Masterplan for harbour and vision for Tullamore up to 2040

THE tendering process to appoint a consultant to develop a masterplan for Tullamore harbour is underway.

Provisional approval has been given to develop an option, viability and overall plan for the harbour under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund. The receipt of tenders for the project is this Friday April 29.

The harbour is one of two areas in the town identified in the County Development plan 2021-2027 as being suitable for taller buildings. The other is the former Tesco site. It is also identified as a key opportunity site with major potential.

Meanwhile Offaly County Council is offering a lump sum fee of up to €200,000 (€162,000 excluding VAT) to the successful candidate who can develop a regeneration framework and vision for the entire town of Tullamore up to 2040.

The successful consultant will be expected to prepare a ''specific concise framework report for Tullamore which will lead to future development of a variety of projects. The Framework will support Town Centre First policy and incorporate a Public Realm Plan for the town centre and immediate environs.''

Regeneration plans for the town centre, concentrating on the opportunity sites and any others that may arise as part of this study will also be required.

In addition the council is seeking a strategy for sustainable access and permeability for Tullamore town centre and its environs, with a key focus on the role of the opportunity sites in a ''coherent, liveable, safe and attractive town centre.''

The Project is funded by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF) and Offaly County Council.

The final Framework document is required within 10 months from appointment. Consultants have until May 19 to bid for the project.