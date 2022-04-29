Court hears man pushed an kicked a woman on street in Tullamore

JUDGE Patricia Cronin directed that a victim impact statement be sought from a woman who was the victim of an assault.

In his evidence to the court Sgt James O’Sullivan said that at 11.40pm on February 19 2022, Andrew Robinson, Newtown, Ballybritt, Roscrea, assaulted Clodagh Quinn contrary to section 2 of the non fatal offences against the person act, at Hayes Cross, Tullamore.

Mr Robinson had shoved Ms Quinn from behind and kicked her on the leg. He was seen on CCTV. He was arrested and while he was in the cell at Tullamore Garda Station he got sick and the cell required professional cleaning which cost €150. Mr Robinson had no previous convictions.

Solicitor Donal Farrelly said the defendant was a 25 year old single man. He hadn’t been drinking for a number of months but had become very upset after a two year relationship ended.

He worked in construction and was trying to set up a small construction business. He had written a letter of apology and was extremely remorseful and very ashamed. He was never in court before and had no previous convictions.

Judge Cronin noted that the letter of apology referred to a shove only and made no mention of kicking. Mr Farrelly said it wasn’t clear from the CCTV that the defendant had kicked her.

He said a number of girls had kicked and punched him.

Judge Cronin said the woman who was assaulted should be given an opportunity to submit a victim impact statement, she asked Sgt O’Sullivan how long it would take. Sgt O’Sullivan applied for three weeks. The case was put back to May 18, 2022.