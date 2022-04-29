Search

29 Apr 2022

Offaly people asked to nominate voluntary groups for awards

OFFALY PPN

Offaly people are being invited to make nominations for Volunteer awards

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

29 Apr 2022 3:33 PM

Email:

editor@tullamoretribune.ie

OFFALY people are being asked to nominate their voluntary groups or groups they are aware of across the county for the forthcoming  Volunteer Group Awards 2022  on May 19.  

The awards are to acknowledge the contribution of volunteers in response to the pandemic. 

Representatives of finalist groups will be invited to attend the awards event where  Winners will be awarded €500 and Runners Up €250  across five categories.

Further details can be found on  https://www.offaly.ie/eng/Services/Community-Culture/Offaly-County-Council-Volunteer-Group-Awards-2022/  and the link to the short online nomination form is at  https://submit.link/RY.    Closing Date is next  Wednesday 4th May at 4pm.

Don’t miss the opportunity to have your group recognised!

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media