Gardaí launch manhunt as man attacked by gang in broad daylight in the Midlands

Gardaí are hunting for a gang of men who allegedly assaulted another man in broad daylight in the middle of a town in the Midlands on Thursday.

The victim was attacked along the Ballymahon Street area in Longford just before 2pm.

Emergency services, including paramedics rushed to the scene, but the victim who is aged in his 30s, declined medical treatment.

Gardaí believe the culprits made their getaway in a vehicle which was waiting close by before taking off at high speed.

It's not known at this stage if the incident is linked to a number of recent feud related incidents gardaí in Longford are continuing to investigate.

A statement from the Garda Press Office read: "Gardaí attended the scene of a suspected assault at Ballymahon Street, Longford following reports of an incident shortly before 2pm on April 28, 2022.

"A man in his 30s injured in the incident declined medical treatment. It’s understood he was assaulted by a number of males who fled the scene in a vehicle.

"Enquires in to the matter are ongoing."