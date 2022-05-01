Cash, watches and designer clothes seized as properties in the Midlands raided in CAB operation

The Criminal Assets Bureau seized cash and designer goods in searches in Laois, Kildare and Dublin targeting an organised crime gang on Friday.
Gardai said the CAB operation targeted addresses in Laois, Kildare, Dublin West and South Divisions. “This search operation targeted the commercial activities of a significant Dublin based Organised Crime Gang involved in drug trafficking and money laundering,” they stated.
The searches were conducted with the assistance of The Garda Emergency Response Unit (ERU), Ronanstown and Lucan District Detective Units, Naas District Detective Unit and the Customs Revenue Dog Unit.
Ten separate locations consisting of four residential addresses, four business addresses including a licensed premises and two professional premises were searched.
During the course of the searches gardai seized a Hublot Watch, a Rolex Watch, a Breitling Watch, designer clothes and handbags and assorted sums of cash totalling €22,000. Documents, records, hard drives and electronic devices were also seized in the operation. There were no arrests.
“Today’s action is noteworthy in the context of an on-going proceeds of crime investigation targeting the assets and commercial interests of key individuals suspected of participating in and directing organised criminality,” Gardai stated.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.