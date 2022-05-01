Mother and daughter in Midlands lose an incredible amount of weight between them

A mother and daughter from the Midlands have turned their lives around by losing nine and a half stone between them in just eight months with Slimming World.

Laura Monaghan, 45, and her daughter Jessica, 19, both from Longford Town, joined their local Slimming World group in July 2021 and they say that supporting one another on their weight-loss journeys has been key to their success.

Laura, who has lost 4 stone, explained, “When we first joined Slimming World, we couldn’t believe how much food we could eat and still lose weight.

Making small changes to the way we cooked our meals meant we could still enjoy all of our favourites like Spaghetti Bolognese, and they taste so much better. We also enjoy the Slimming World meals from Iceland if we are short of time.

We never have to miss out and don’t have to worry about weighing and measuring everything we eat or counting calories.

Before we started, we worried eating healthily might limit us, but we try more new recipes now than we ever did before and have found Food Optimising fits around our lives, rather than the other way around.”

Laura added, “As we’ve lost weight we’ve enjoyed being more active as well, which means we do more together like getting out and about enjoying long walks, like the canal walk in Longford town.”

Daughter Jessica, who is 5st 7lbs lighter since joining Slimming World, says: “We’re lucky because as well as the support we had from each other, the rest of the group have also been there for us.

We look forward to seeing everyone from our group each week, and we swap recipes and strategies for staying on track.

If we've ever struggled there has always been someone ready to suggest a new idea or remind us why we started this journey.

It’s listening to others and talking about our own motivations and challenges that has, week by week, helped us to understand ourselves as slimmers better so we can make changes that we’re confident we can keep up for life.

“I don’t think we could have achieved all we have without the support of our Consultant Tona and the rest of the Longford town group.”

Local lady Tona Daly, who runs Slimming World groups in the Temperance Hall, says, “Laura and Jessica are proof that slimmers are more successful when they lose weight together and get support and motivation from others.

This past couple of years have been incredibly difficult for so many of us, but Laura and Jessica’s determination to reach their goals has never faded.

They’re always the first ones to offer support and encouragement to others in the group too – they’re a real inspiration and I couldn’t be more proud of them!

“Seeing Laura and Jessica’s weight come down week after week has been a joy. I really hope their weight loss can inspire people to get started on their own journey and show them that there’s a whole group of people waiting to support them every step of the way – and absolutely no judgement.”

Tona’s Slimming World groups are held in the Temperance Hall Longford town every Wednesday at 8.30am & 10am or every Thursday at 5.30pm & 7pm. To join or to find out more contact Tona on 087 3400600 or click on www.slimmingworld.co.uk