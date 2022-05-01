Draws made for 2022 Offaly hurling and football championships

THE draws for the group stages of most of the 2022 Offaly GAA adult championships were made at a County Board meeting on Monday evening.

The draws for the Senior, Senior B (there was no draw required for hurling as the six teams are in one group), Intermediate and Junior Football and Hurling Championships were made while the draws for the U-20 and junior “B” competitions will be made by the Competitions Control Committee later this week.

The clubs play the ones in their own group and they don't criss-cross like last year.

The draws are:

Senior Hurling Championship

Group 1 St Rynagh's, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Birr, Kinnitty, Clodiagh Gaels

Group 2 Coolderry, Shinrone, Ballinamere, Belmont, Seir Kieran.

Senior Football Championship

Group 1 Tullamore, Ferbane, Shamrocks, Cappincur

Group 2 Rhode, Durrow, Edenderry, Clara.

Senior “B” Hurling Championship

Group – Clara, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Lusmagh, Tullamore, Birr, Drumcullen.

Senior “B” Football Championship

Group 1 Tubber, Walsh Island, Erin Rovers, Clonbullogue

Group 2 Bracknagh, Ballycumber, St Rynagh's, Gracefield.

Intermediate Hurling Championship

Group 1 Shinrone, St Rynagh's, Belmont, Coolderry

Group 2 Shamrocks, Carrig and Riverstown, Seir Kieran, Brosna Gaels.

Intermediate Football Championship

Group 1 Raheen, Clodiagh Gaels, St Rynagh's, Tullamore; Group 2 Ferbane, Daingean, Shannonbridge, Ballycommon.

Junior Hurling Championship

Group 1 Kinnitty, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Coolderry, Carrig and Riverstown, Ballyskenagh-Killavilla, Shamrocks

Group 2 Ballinamere, Tullamore, Gracefield, Clodiagh Gaels, Edenderry.

Junior Football Championship

Group 1 Kilcormac-Killoughey, Rhode, Tullamore, Durrow

Group 2 Edenderry, Doon, Ballinagar, Kilclonfert.

* With the exception of Senior “B” Hurling, the top team in each group goes into semi-finals, and the second and third team play off in two quarter-finals. In Senior “B” Hurling, the top four teams meet in two semi-finals. There is relegation play offs between the bottom team in his group, and the bottom two in senior “B” hurling. Seeding applied in all championships except senior “B” hurling with last year' finalists, semi-finalists and quarter-finalists in opposite groups. The clubs play the ones in their own group and they don't criss-cross like last year.