Draws made for 2022 Offaly hurling and football championships

THE draws for the group stages of most of the 2022 Offaly GAA adult championships were made at a County Board meeting on Monday evening.
The draws for the Senior, Senior B (there was no draw required for hurling as the six teams are in one group), Intermediate and Junior Football and Hurling Championships were made while the draws for the U-20 and junior “B” competitions will be made by the Competitions Control Committee later this week.
The clubs play the ones in their own group and they don't criss-cross like last year.
The draws are:
Senior Hurling Championship
Group 1 St Rynagh's, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Birr, Kinnitty, Clodiagh Gaels
Group 2 Coolderry, Shinrone, Ballinamere, Belmont, Seir Kieran.
Senior Football Championship
Group 1 Tullamore, Ferbane, Shamrocks, Cappincur
Group 2 Rhode, Durrow, Edenderry, Clara.
Senior “B” Hurling Championship
Group – Clara, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Lusmagh, Tullamore, Birr, Drumcullen.
Senior “B” Football Championship
Group 1 Tubber, Walsh Island, Erin Rovers, Clonbullogue
Group 2 Bracknagh, Ballycumber, St Rynagh's, Gracefield.
Intermediate Hurling Championship
Group 1 Shinrone, St Rynagh's, Belmont, Coolderry
Group 2 Shamrocks, Carrig and Riverstown, Seir Kieran, Brosna Gaels.
Intermediate Football Championship
Group 1 Raheen, Clodiagh Gaels, St Rynagh's, Tullamore; Group 2 Ferbane, Daingean, Shannonbridge, Ballycommon.
Junior Hurling Championship
Group 1 Kinnitty, Kilcormac-Killoughey, Coolderry, Carrig and Riverstown, Ballyskenagh-Killavilla, Shamrocks
Group 2 Ballinamere, Tullamore, Gracefield, Clodiagh Gaels, Edenderry.
Junior Football Championship
Group 1 Kilcormac-Killoughey, Rhode, Tullamore, Durrow
Group 2 Edenderry, Doon, Ballinagar, Kilclonfert.
* With the exception of Senior “B” Hurling, the top team in each group goes into semi-finals, and the second and third team play off in two quarter-finals. In Senior “B” Hurling, the top four teams meet in two semi-finals. There is relegation play offs between the bottom team in his group, and the bottom two in senior “B” hurling. Seeding applied in all championships except senior “B” hurling with last year' finalists, semi-finalists and quarter-finalists in opposite groups. The clubs play the ones in their own group and they don't criss-cross like last year.
