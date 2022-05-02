Offaly motorist who gave Gardai false name and address receives driving ban

An Offaly woman gave a false name and address when stopped by the Gardai at a Garda checkpoint, a recent sitting of Tullamore District Court was told.

Geovana Brandao, formerly of St Mary's Hill, Edenderry and now living in Ballymacaw, Dunmore East, Co Waterford pleaded guilty.

The defending solicitor Donal Farrelly said his client didn't have a driving licence at the time but does have a driving licence now. She was also summonsed for no insurance.

“She is 23 years of age and has no previous convictions. She works as a customer adviser and lives with her husband. When she was stopped she was very nervous about the situation and therefore gave a false name and address.

“My client has been living in Ireland since 2013. She has done nine driving lessons with the eventual aim of getting a driving licence.” Mr Farrelly said she bought the car in November 2020 and was using it to drive to and from work.

Judge John King convicted and fined €100 for giving a false name and address and €300 and two years disqualification for no insurance.