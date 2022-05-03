Search

03 May 2022

Young volunteers lead the way with litter picking in Offaly village

PULLOUGH

Young volunteers picking litter on the banks of the Grand Canal near Pullough

Reporter:

Tribune Reporter

03 May 2022 10:33 AM

Leading the way in caring for the environment!

Well done to the young volunteers who made a start at litter picking with their leaders for Spring Clean 22 on the Grand Canal in Pullough.

Hopefully their action will inspire more people to join volunteers on Friday next, April 22 at 5pm for the annual Spring Clean which is taking place on Earth Day.

The theme of Spring Clean 22 is Community Pride and since Pullough has been nominated to represent Birr Municipal District in this year’s Pride of Place competition it would be great to get a good turn out of volunteers.

News

Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

