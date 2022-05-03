Search

03 May 2022

MISSING: Gardai concerned for safety of two teenage sisters missing from Carlow

MISSING: Gardai concerned for safety of two teenage sisters missing from Carlow

MISSING: Gardai concerned for safety of two teenage sisters missing from Carlow

Reporter:

Reporter

03 May 2022 4:33 PM

Gardaí say they are concerned for the safety of two teenage sisters missing from their home in Carlow.

Helen and Melissa McDonnell, aged 15 years and 14 years, are missing from Killeshin Road, Carlow since early Sunday morning May 1. 

Helen is 15 years of age and is 5ft 1' in height and of slight build. She has brown hair and blue eyes. It is unknown what Helen was wearing when she left home. 

Melissa is 14 years of age and is of slim build and 5ft '1 in height. She has brown hair and green eyes. It is unknown what Melissa was wearing when she left home. Gardaí say they are concerned for the girls' safety.

Offaly village in line for major transformation as development plans revealed

Anyone with any information on Helen’s and Melissa's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on (059) 9174300, the Garda Confidential Line 1 800 666 111 or any Garda station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media