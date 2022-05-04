BIG PICTURE GALLERY: Ladies Football Club in Offaly celebrates success with Presentation Dinner

Clara Ladies Intermediate Football Club celebrated their successes with a Presentation Dinner in the Bridge House Hotel last weekend. Photos Ger Rogers.
