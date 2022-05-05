Search

05 May 2022

Hugely popular Tag Rugby Tournament in Offaly set to return

Tullamore tag rugby participants last year.

Reporter:

Kevin Corrigan

05 May 2022 12:33 PM

With summer only around the corner Tullamore Rugby Club is welcoming back the tag rugby enthusiasts to Spollenstown.

Over the next four weeks, they will be running “Social Tag” on a Wednesday evening from 7.30pm-8.30pm for anyone who would like to come up and give it a go.

This will be an ideal opportunity to learn the rules of tag rugby. We will choose teams at random and have a referee in place on each pitch to help everyone along with the rules.

The organisers are always looking for people to join our tag rugby committee. If you would like to get involved, please message our social media pages or contact Colin Draper directly.

Social games kicked off on Wednesday and please encourage your friends to come along. All you need is football boots; we provide belts for beginners and Tags.

Date For the Diary: Tullamore RFC is pleased to announce the return of its 1-day Tag Rugby Tournament “The Keg Cup” on Saturday the 11th of June.

News

