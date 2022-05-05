Search

05 May 2022

Walk to remember Offaly bus crash victim takes place this weekend

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

05 May 2022 1:33 PM

Email:

justin.kelly@iconicnews.ie

The family of a young man who was killed in bus crash in Clara 2006 will host a charity fundraising walk this weekend.

The family of Michael White Jr are organising the walk to raise funds for the Irish Road Victims' Association.

The 5/10k walk/run takes place on Saturday, May 7.

The family have said that it will be a smaller event than originally planned as the date has been changed so many times due to Covid-19.

They added, "we thank everyone for their patience. We would love to see whoever is available get-together, remember our loved ones who have passed and all Irish road victims, and walk together in their honour, all while raising money for Irish Road Victims Association who do so much to support grieving families."

Participants will meet at the Green Field in Clara at 11.30am to begin the walk at 12pm.

The route will start at the Green Field and out the Rahan road (New Road) where there will be the option of a 5 or 10k route marked. Returning to the Green Field.

Outpouring of grief at untimely death of Midlands-based garda and hurler

There will be no charge for taking part in the walk, however, if you wish to make a donation to IRVA there will be a collection box at the Green Field at the beginning of the walk with envelopes to include your donation along with your name and number, which will then be entered into the raffle taking place in Nigel's later that evening. Additional raffle prizes are also welcomed and appreciated.

"We will gather in Nigels that evening to hold the raffle and present IRVA with the money raised from this event. We would love to see you there," Michael's family said.

"Music and finger food will be provided to show our appreciation for everyone's support in this event, and to us as a family over the past 16 years. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you!

"If anyone still has sponsorship cards and/or collected money please contact Michael, Martina or Ciara to arrange collection.
The online donation page has been reactivated if anyone wishes to donate. You can find it HERE.

"We look forward to seeing you on Saturday 7th of May for a walk/run and a drink that evening."

