Offaly player helps Leinster to All-Ireland Sevens title

Hannah Connon from Birr Rugby Club was part of the Leinster 7s U-16 girls squad who won the title of All Ireland Champions at the first ever U-16 and U-18 Female 7s Interprovincial Series over the last two weekends. The Club extends its congratulations to Hannah on this great achievement.



Canterbury Give It A Try Summer Camp

Birr Rugby Club club are delighted to announce that the Give It A Try summer camp, in association with the IRFU and Canterbury, kicks off on Tuesday May 10th at 6.30pm.

The Canterbury Give It A Try camps are an eight week programme where girls aged 8-14 years can attend in order to learn how to play rugby in a fun environment.

The programme consists of fun rugby sessions, teaching the girls the basics of rugby. No experience is needed as it is a fun and friendly environment to introduce new players to the game.

The cost of the summer programme is just €10 with a free t-shirt for all participants. Please register you interest at the URL below or by turning up on the day.

https://irfu.sportsmanager.ie/sportlomo/registration/event-registration/index/2638