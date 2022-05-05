WATCH: Terrifying scene as car in flames near houses in Tullamore after arson attack

This was the terrifying scene in Tullamore last night after an arson attack on a car in the town.
A man was arrested after the arson attack and several incidents of criminal damage in Tullamore in the early hours of this morning.
Gardai in Tullamore are investigating the incidents at Charleville Parade, Tullamore opposite the courthouse and adjacent to the town park.
The incidents happened at approximately 2am this morning. Gardai are appealing to anyone to anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 2.30am to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600.
A man in his 20s was been arrested and was detained by gardai.
