Search

06 May 2022

Offaly meat factory saga rumbles on in absence of An Bord Pleanala resolution

Offaly meat factory saga rumbles on in absence of An Bord Pleanala resolution

Offaly meat factory saga rumbles on in absence of An Bord Pleanala resolution

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

06 May 2022 2:33 PM

An Bord Pleanála (ABP) has again confirmed that it is still not in a position to say when the long-running planning issues surrounding the proposed Banagher Chilling project in Offaly will be resolved. 

ABP was responding to the latest attempt by the Independent TD for Laois Offaly Carol Nolan to try and ascertain when the final planning decision for the multi-million-euro project would be complete.

Deputy Nolan had been informed in January of 2021 that an ABP inspectors report would be completed ‘within the next two weeks.’

However, in correspondence received by the Laois Offaly TD today, An Bord Pleanála now state that a section 131 notice was issued to all relevant parties requesting further information on the 21 March 2022 and the last day for responses was the 11 April 2022.

ABP say the responses were received and are now being considered and that the Board will endeavour to decide the case “in the shortest timeframe possible.”:

“The situation at this point is simply beyond frustrating. Indeed, it now looks like the entire process is being wilfully obstructed and delayed,” said Deputy Nolan.

“Of course, there must be due process, and of course we must listen to whatever people have to say on this matter. But the fact remains that it is getting close to 17 months since the Board was due to issue a decision.”

Man in court after stealing handbag in pub in Offaly

“We now know that a section 131 notice has been issued. This only happens where Board of ABP is of opinion that, in the particular circumstances of an appeal or referral, it is appropriate to request any party to the appeal or referral or any person who has made submissions or observations to the Board in relation to the appeal or referral, or any other person or body, to make submissions or observations in relation to any matter which has arisen in relation to the appeal or referral.”

“The effect of this, it appears to me at least, is that the entire process essentially becomes open-ended. We are now 17 months past the point when the report was due. In all seriousness, how much longer must we give those who have an interest in holding up the process or stalling it indefinitely?”

“It is time for this process to end. The people of Offaly and Banagher need a decision, not least because the way this issue is being dragged out would send any potential investor looking at the process running for the hills or alternative locations for investment,” concluded Deputy Nolan.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media