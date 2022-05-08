Grand National winning trainer returns to his former school with winning horse

Aintree Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins pictured with Fr Michael Ryan, Fr Laurence Walsh, Fr Aodhan McDunphy, Fr Bavo Samosir and Fr Malachy Thompson.
Aintree Grand National winning trainer Emmet Mullins returned to his Alma Mater, Cistercian College, Roscrea, with winning horse Noble Yeats last week.
Noble Yeats is the only 7-year old to have won the grand National in the last 80 years.
Emmet paraded the horse in the grounds of the school, where he received a great welcome from students and staff.
Everyone was delighted to come out and see the horse, which had conquered the famous Aintree course to win the Grand National in April.
