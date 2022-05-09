Significant funding allocated for rundown area in Offaly town

Significant funding has been allocated for a rundown area in an Offaly town.

Cllr Clare Claffey has warmly welcomed the Council's announcement this week of €150,000 for Banagher, which will go towards the town's regeneration in the Royal Shannon Hotel area beside the marina.

Cllr Claffey said an Architectural and Tourism Masterplan for Banagher Marina and Environs has been drawn up.

“This project will involve a plan for the area around the marina including use of derelict buildings and redevelopment of the Shannon Hotel site. It’s great news for the town and I’m delighted to be working with Council officials and the Banagher community to progress the upgrading of our town.”

The project will be funded by the Rural Regeneration Fund – a central government fund, with matching funding from the Local Property Tax.

“This project will regenerate the town of Banagher,” she remarked, “and make Banagher and the surrounding area a more attractive place to live, work and visit.”

The Royal Shannon was once a beautiful, thriving building. Last Summer Cllr Claffey pointed out that it was bought by a Vulture Fund, which sat on the hotel for many years during which nothing was done, and it fell into a bad state of dereliction. During the autumn it was bought from the vulture fund by a local buyer and hopes are high for a positive future for the building. The building is a protected structure.