Offaly heritage town receiving a facelift

Terrence Bracken & Robert Connolly helping to give Clara a facelift. They are pictured here painting Carey's old premises.
Following the Clara Tidy Town’s AGM, the town welcomed the new incoming Tidy Towns Committee.
Congratulations were extended to the incoming Chairperson, Mrs. Mary Delaney and a big thank you given to the outgoing Chairperson, Mr. Tim McMahon, for his dedication to Clara Tidy Town’s and, for his many years of voluntary work ensuring that Clara Tidy Town’s stayed intact throughout the pandemic.
While Mary and the new incoming committee will focus on the administrative aspects of the work of Tidy Towns, the newly formed energetic Tidy Town’s Community Initiative Volunteer Group, facilitated by Lloyd Bracken through Little Town Media, is set to give a face lift to this ''Little Industrial Heritage Town'' with an ancient past.
The volunteers have already launched into cleaning up Carey’s pub, a landmark on Main Street.
