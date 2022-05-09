PICTURE SPECIAL: Offaly minor hurlers reach Leinster Final with brilliant win over Dublin

The Offaly Minor Hurlers had a brilliant win over Dublin in the Leinster semi-final at the weekend and now face Laois in the provincial final.
CLICK ON NEXT TO GO THROUGH OUR GALLERY OF PICTURES FROM THE GAME
