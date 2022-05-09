MISSING PERSON: Gardai issue appeal for information on missing Offaly teenager
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15 year old Harry Kearney, who is missing from his home in Derrynanagh, Tullamore, Co.Offaly since Sunday evening, May 8.
Harry is described as being 5’ 9” in height, with a slim build. He has medium length brown hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Harry was wearing casual clothing and a navy hoodie. It is believed that Harry is travelling with his black and lime green mountain bicycle and maybe in the Wexford area.
Anyone with any information on Harry’s whereabouts is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
