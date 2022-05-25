Offaly woman pens incredibly powerful poem in wake of Texas school shooting
The world recoiled in horror on Wednesday morning, May 25, as news broke of another school shooting in the US.
An 18-year-old gunman killed 19 primary school students and two of their teachers at Robb Elementary School in the city of Uvalde, Texas.
Clara writer Mary Egan Campbell said she was "horrified by the tragedy in Texas" and it prompted her to write this reflection. Mary is originally from Clara and a member of the Tullamore Wordsmiths writers group.
Reflection on the Robb Elementary School shooting by Mary Egan Campbell:
RUN!
Two days left
Children giddy with anticipation
For long summer days and fun
Little heads filled with plans and hopes and dreams
'til someone shouts "RUN!
HE'S GOT A GUN!"
Two days left
To try to teach the little ones
To get them to behave, their lessons done
But all they want to do is play
"til someone shouts "RUN!
HE'S GOT A GUN!"
Two days left
Before school's out for summer
To plan day care, and play dates in the sun
To wish they wouldn't grow up so fast
Then someone shouts "RUN!
HE'S GOT A GUN!"
Two days left
Of innocence and freedom
But then suddenly they're gone!
Little broken bodies bloodied on the ground
They were too small to run
Outrun a gun
Two days left
But yet nothing's going to change
A nation indoctrinated to bear guns
Blind to the danger to their children
They teach them to run
To carry a gun!
Two days left
…and then there were none!
