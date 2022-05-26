Funding confirmed for more high dependency and isolation beds in Offaly

Funding has been announced for high dependency beds and isolation rooms at the Midland Regional Hospital in Tullamore.

Offaly is to receive the funding under the 2022 Capital Plan from the Department of Health.

Offaly Minister Pippa Hackett welcomed the news on Thursday:

"Much of the funding included in the Health Capital Plan for 2022 refers to continued and additional funding for works already underway and I welcome the Minister’s continued commitment to see these important developments for the provision of healthcare in Offaly through to a conclusion and in particular to the progression of the 16-bed palliative care unit design phase.

“I am in touch with the Minister regarding healthcare provision in the Midlands and intend to meet with him in the coming weeks. I will continue to advocate for improvements and to fill gaps in services where they come to my attention.”

The funding mentioned in the Capital Plan refers to the funding allocated for 2022, not necessarily the full cost of the projects.

Projects to receive funding for the first time in 2022 are €100,000 towards a 10 bed high dependency unit in Tullamore and €160,000 towards the provision of four new neutral pressure isolation rooms at Tullamore MRH.

In total, this Capital Plan investment in Offaly amounts to over €900,000.